We sit down with the cast and crew of CBC's 'The Porter' to find out how the show was made, and why it sets a new standard in the entertainment industry.Marriska Fernandes
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Canadian directors have been killing it in the music video game for years now. Here, we rank the very best.Alex Narvaez
Pop Culture
Dominique Thorne Talks All About Riri Williams' MCU Introduction In 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
We caught up with Thorne who shared all about her introduction to the MCU, working with the 'Black Panther' cast, and what Ironheart represents in the MCU.Karla Rodriguez
With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.Levi Winslow