For this month's What's New in Rap Queb column, Complex Canada sat down with Tony Stone and Rami.B to talk about Planet Giza’s new album 'Ready When You Are.'Christophe Jbeili
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Nicholas Craven is one of rap's most in-demand producers, but he saves some of his best beats for fellow Canadians. Here are 7 of his finest Canadian collabs.Louis Pavlakos
Montreal rap is on the rise. Here's a mere sampling of the up-and-coming rappers popping and making a name for themselves in the 514-450-438 right now.Erik Leijon
Jay-Z's three-night Yankee Stadium run brought surprise guests, iconic moments, and hours-long delays that tested fans' patience. We broke it all down plus ranked all three shows.Dimas Sanfiorenzo