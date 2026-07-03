Rowjay

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Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: TOBi, Rowjay, Naduh

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1112 days ago
Canadian rapper Rowjay for Avenir
Music

Montreal’s Rowjay Keeps Making European Inroads on “Avenir”

Montreal rapper Rowjay continues his hot streak of European collabs by linking up with France’s Serane and Belgian beatmaker JeanJass on “Avenir.”

Erik Leijon1332 days ago

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