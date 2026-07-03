Roseland Ballroom

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What are your favorite tracks to hear when you're watching your team go head-to-head with its most bitter rival? What song do you think should be playing when they've secured their latest victory? These are the Best Stadium Anthems of All Time to get you thinking about what gets you going when game time comes around.
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Music

Stream the Bingo Players Live at the Roseland Ballroom

With word that New York's Roseland Ballroom is set to be close in April of 2014, these are the last days of EDM events at the historic venue. Don't cry, though; that just means you have to rage harder 'til the end. Tonight, the Bingo Players' Rattle & Roll tour hits the Roseland, and they brought Bassjackers and MAKJ to party. THUMP is providing a live stream, and your Saturday night is officially set.

khrisd4653 days ago
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Music

New York City's Historic Roseland Ballroom Reportedly Set to Close in April 2014

While the only details on this is an internal email that Billboard has obtained, the news is still upsetting. Word is that the Roseland Ballroom, a hi

khrisd4654 days ago
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Music

The Red Bull Music Academy Announces New York Event Series

Red Bull's Red Bull Music Academy is probably one of the best institutions for up-and-coming producers to mingle with artists from within the scene, gaining knowledge and tools for their own advancement in this industry. With the RBMA comes special parties, workshops, and the mighty Culture Clash, and in 2013, the Red Bull Music Academy is making a stop in New York City from April 28 to May 31.

khrisd4895 days ago

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