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James Harden, wearing a Clippers jersey, dribbles a basketball during a game.
Sports

James Harden Is Interested in Acting But Says He ‘Can’t Be Out Here Doing a Love Movie'

James Harden linked with Complex to talk Pringles, getting into acting, Steve Ballmer, and more.

West Wilson520 days ago
Jennifer Lopez in a glamorous, intricately designed black dress with wavy hair, attending a formal event.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says Staying 'Positive' Helped Her Battle Latina Stereotypes in Films: ‘I'm a Romantic Girl Too'

The 55-year-old actress says because she believed she could play romantic roles, the people around her started believing it.

tara mahadevan596 days ago
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston
Pop Culture

Jon Hamm Wants to Star in a Romantic Comedy With Jennifer Aniston

Aniston previously announced she'd be open to it.

Trey Alston691 days ago
Pop Culture

Glen Powell Credits Sydney Sweeney for Decision to Play Up Dating Rumors as 'Anyone But You' Marketing Ploy

Powell had broken up with his ex-girlfriend around the time of the 'Anyone But You' press tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams814 days ago
Pop Culture

Glen Powell Says Sydney Sweeney Used Dating Rumors to Market 'Anyone But You': 'She's Very Smart'

Sweeney knew that fans wanted a off-screen romance between her and <i>Anyone But You</i> co-star Glen Powell.

Jaelani Turner-Williams932 days ago
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Lauren London arrives for the premiere of "You People;" Jonah Hill attends the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala.
Pop Culture

'You People' Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Made With CGI

Andrew Schulz shed some light on the kiss between 'You People' leads Jonah Hill and Lauren London in a pivotal scene of the Netflix romantic comedy.

Jose Martinez1256 days ago
Dave Bautista attends Universal Pictures' "Knock At The Cabin" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Pop Culture

Dave Bautista Wonders Why He's Never Been Asked to Star in a Rom-Com: 'Am I That Unattractive?'

After Dave Bautista recently made it clear that he wants to be taken seriously as a thespian, he revealed that starring in a rom-com would qualify.

Joe Price1262 days ago
A screenshot from the music video for d4vd's "Romantic Homicide."
Music

d4vd Releases Video for Track "Romantic Homicide"

17-year-old singer-songwriter d4vd has shared the gothic music video for “Romantic Homicide,” which found success earlier this year on TikTok.

Joe Price1408 days ago
The Lost City cast at Los Angeles premiere
Pop Culture

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City' Tops Box Office With $31 Million Debut

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s new romantic adventure comedy 'The Lost City' topped the weekend box office with an impressive $31 million debut.

tara mahadevan1573 days ago
lindsay
Pop Culture

Lindsay Lohan to Make Acting Return in Netflix Christmas Rom-Com

After a torrid start to her acting career in films like 'Mean Girls' and 'The Parent Trap,' Lohan's career fizzled after a string of personal issues.

Brenton Blanchet1880 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Thinks Marvel Movies Are ‘Diminishing’ the Industry

Martin Scorsese and Jennifer Aniston should collab.

Trace William Cowen2472 days ago

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