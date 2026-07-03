You might mainly know Netflix for TV shows, but there's plenty of must-see cinema streaming, too. These are the best foreign films on Netflix.juliarp
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From Valee to Juice WRLD, we saw memorable breakthrough moments from many exciting acts this year. These are the best new artists of 2018.Kiana Fitzgerald
Does nepotism really matter? Does it always amount to more pros than cons? Here, we take a look at rappers who have parents that are rappers.Trace William Cowen
Romeo has clarified his comments after he caught some flak for comparing himself to Kobe Bryant during his appearance on Soulja Boy and Bow Wow’s 'Verzuz.'Joe Price