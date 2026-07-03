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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Charli XCX attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Charli XCX Says She's Been 'Struggling' and Is In Her 'Worst Place Mentally'

Being a "very online artist" has possibly contributed to the pop artist's mental turmoil.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Former President Barack Obama addresses the Obama Foundation's 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2024 Democracy F
Music

Obama Reveals Jay-Z, Eminem Tracks Were His Pre-Debate Pump-Up Songs

The former president details his debate-day rituals in a new essay, including how rap replaced jazz as his soundtrack before taking the stage.

Mark Elibert59 days ago
Lola Young at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Lola Young Set to Return to All Things Go Festival After 2025 On-Stage Collapse

The Grammy-winning vocalist collapsed on-stage during her performance at the festival last September.

Jaelani Turner-Williams60 days ago
Jack Harlow wears a beanie and leather jacket, Ye a loose leather top.
Music

Jack Harlow Looks Back on Impact of Kanye West Cosign, Collaboration: 'Very Validating Moment'

Working with Ye, Harlow said, was a "very enriching" experience.

Trace William Cowen84 days ago
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Johnny Knoxville wearing sunglasses and an argyle sweater vest, pointing with both hands outdoors.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Star Johnny Knoxville Emotionally Concedes He 'Can't Mess Around With Bulls Anymore'

Knoxville and company will return to theaters this year for what's expected to be the final 'Jackass' film.

Trace William Cowen142 days ago
Travis Scott.
Music

Travis Scott Still Wants to Pursue Architecture Degree: 'I Love Experiences'

The 'Utopia' rapper discussed his love for the subject while touring the $65 million Beverly Hills home of Oakley Sunglasses founder, Jim Jannard.

tara mahadevan176 days ago
Joe Budden wearing a red cap and a white shirt with text, making a peace sign at an event. Others are seated around him.
Music

Joe Budden Says He Doesn't View Podcasting as a Form of Journalism: 'We Still Need Both'

"I have a healthy respect for the journalists," the podcast star said in a recent interview.

Trace William Cowen220 days ago
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Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton during "Gone in 60 Seconds" Los Angeles Premiere.
Pop Culture

Billy Bob Thornton Once Again Explains Angelina Jolie Blood Vial Story

"That was one of the greatest times of my life," Billy Bob said of his relationship with Jolie.

Jose Martinez242 days ago
Split image of NLE The Great and NBA YoungBoy.
Music

NLE Choppa Says a Dream Inspired His NBA YoungBoy Diss Track “KO”

Choppa said he knew it was time to drop the track following a dream that seemed more like a nightmare.

Jose Martinez256 days ago
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 31: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janelle Monae performs onstage during the Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival at Seattle Center on August 31, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. David Bowie (wearing an eyepatch) performs 'Rebel Rebel' on the TV show TopPop on 7th February 1974 in Hilversum, Netherlands. He plays a Hagstrom Kent guitar.
Music

Janelle Monáe Says She Time-Travelled to Catch Early '70s David Bowie Concert

Monáe said she was "backstage" when she saw the late musician perform as Ziggy Stardust.

Jaelani Turner-Williams269 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter in a red sparkly outfit and fishnet stockings is on stage, holding a microphone, with a pink and red backdrop.
Music

Sabrina Carpenter to Critics of Her Racy Concerts: ‘Clearly You Love Sex. You’re Obsessed With It'

Sabrina Carpenter reflected on her huge year in a new 'Rolling Stone' cover story.

tara mahadevan400 days ago
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Jonathan Majors speaks into a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Reflects on Leaked Audio of Him and Ex-Girlfriend: 'I'm Continuing to Do My Work’

Jonathan Majors reflected on leaked audio in which he admitted to having “aggressed” his ex-girlfriend.

Jose Martinez483 days ago
Two men are shown side by side. The left man wears an orange jumpsuit, and the right man is in a suit, looking towards the camera.
Life

Luigi Mangione 'Was Kind of Like Dan' From 'Gossip Girl,' Former Classmate Says

Mangione, 26, is facing federal and state charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a UnitedHealthcare exec.

Trace William Cowen494 days ago
Andre 3000, wearing a red beanie, round glasses, and a camouflage jacket, smiling and gesturing with both hands.
Music

André 3000 Says He Recently Went Down Outkast 'Rabbit Hole' on YouTube

3 Stacks recently found himself marveling at the work he and Big Boi did together.

Trace William Cowen582 days ago

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