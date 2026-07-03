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Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Clerel & Zach Zoya, Swavy, Road Runner

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1001 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Shay Lia, K-Riz, Victory, Elaquent

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1036 days ago
Road Runner Down Bad
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Road Runner, DijahSB, Quintana Mills

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1162 days ago
Toronto rapper Road Runner drops new single "Trapistan"
Music

Road Runner’s ‘Trapistan’ Mixtape Is Here

Just after being freed from house arrest and found not guilty, Thorncliffe Park rapper Road Runner is back with his most sonically diverse mixtape yet.

Sydney Brasil1592 days ago
Toronto rapper Road Runner drops new single "Trapistan"
Music

Road Runner Drops the Title Track From His Forthcoming Album 'Trapistan'

The Toronto rapper's new track is a heavier-hitting affair, and perhaps a sign of things to come on his upcoming album Trapistan, due out later this year.

Alex Nino Gheciu1716 days ago
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Road Runner and anders link up on "Made It Happen"
Music

Road Runner and anders Connect on "Made It Happen"

The two of Toronto's fastest-rising artists finally connect on the new contemplative track. "It is a collab that’s been long overdue," says Road Runner.

Alex Nino Gheciu1771 days ago
road-runner-first-day-out
Music

Road Runner Is a Free Man on New Track "First Day Out"

"First Day Out," the new single off the Pakistani-Canadian rapper's upcoming album 'Trapistan,' sees him celebrate his freedom from house arrest.

Alex Nino Gheciu1807 days ago
Best Canadian Songs of April 2021
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: April 2021

From DijahSB to Nate Husser to Majid Jordan, these were the tracks to helped us pull through Canada's never-ending pandemic lockdown this month.

Sumiko Wilson1905 days ago

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