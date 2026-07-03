Latest Stories
An NFL Player Dressed Up As a Replacement Referee For Halloween
Funny guy.
An NFL Player Got Ejected From a Game Yesterday For Pushing a Referee
He's really sorry.
Video: Replacement Ref Admits They Got the Call Wrong During the Packers-Seahawks Game
Too little, too late.
Madden '13: Already Updated to Hate the NFL Replacement Refs
Yes, you can already relive one of the worst moments in recent NFL history.
An NFL Replacement Referee Talks About What the Last Few Weeks Have Been Like For Him
He's the first to speak out.
Roger Goodell Has Finally Spoken Up About the Replacement Refs and the Outcome of the Packers/Seahawks Game
It took him long enough.
The NFL and the Referees Reach an Agreement
The lockout is finally over.
The NFL and the Locked-Out NFL Referees Are Reportedly Very Close to Reaching a Deal
It should be a done deal soon.
The Packers Have Considered Going On Strike Until the Real NFL Referees Start Working Games Again
They want them back ASAP.
'Replacement Google' Has All The Accuracy Of This Season's NFL Refs
"Brought to you by the NFL."
An Online Sportsbook Offers Refunds to Some of the People Who Bet the Packers Last Night
Unfortunately, most bettors aren't getting one.
Twitter Reacts to the Replacement Refs (and Seahawks) Beating the Green Bay Packers
LeBron James, T.J. Lang, and many more weigh in on the epic gridiron gaffe.
More Than $1 Billion May Have Changed Hands Thanks to the Controversial Ending of the Packers/Seahawks Game
A lot of bettors lost money.
A Packers Player Ethered the NFL After His Team Lost to the Seahawks On a Controversial Call Last Night
He doesn't care about the fine that's coming his way.