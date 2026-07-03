'Marvel's Runaways' returns for season 2 on Hulu, and we spoke to star Angel Parker about what to expect from the superhero series.Khal
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More than a funny guy, actor Lil Rel joins Complex at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to share how he joined the award-winning film 'Brittany Runs a Marathon.'Damien Scott
The comedian reportedly died of unknown causes while vacationing in Mexico.Joshua Espinoza
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From ‘Get Out’ to Balling With Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery Isn’t Done Having the Best Year Ever
After starring in Jordan Peele's Oscar-nominated 'Get Out,' Lil Rel Howery has gone on to star in HBO's Insecure, The Carmichael Show and now he has a starring role alongside Kyrie Irving in 'Uncle Drew' as well as his own TV show on the horizon. The Chicago comedian comedian is still having the best year ever.Anslem Rocque