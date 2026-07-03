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Lil Rel Howery stars as Rel in 'REL'
Pop Culture

Watch the Pilot Episode of Fox's 'Rel'

Fox has uploaded the full pilot episode of Lil Rel Howery's new sitcom, 'Rel,' ahead of its television premiere on Sunday, September 9.

Khal2870 days ago

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