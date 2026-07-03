Randall Emmett

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50 Cent during Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.
Music

50 Cent Revisits Randall Emmett Feud With Photo of Himself and Producer's Ex-Fiancée Lala Kent

Lala Kent was seen hanging out with 50 Cent, who took to his Instagram to issue a warning to 'Power' producer and former foe Randall Emmett.

Jose Martinez1443 days ago
Producer Randall Emmett and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attend the House of Hype LIVEstyle Lounge
Music

50 Cent Reacts to Randall Emmett's Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Randall Emmett, an executive producer for 50's hit series 'Power,' was recently accused of offering acting roles in exchange for sexual favors.

Joshua Espinoza1476 days ago
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Music

50 Cent Responds to Lala Kent Mentioning His Past Issues With Randall Emmett: 'Leave It Alone'

Randall Emmett's fiancée Lala Kent spoke on their feud with 50 Cent during a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion special.

Jose Martinez2226 days ago
Curtis "50 cent" Jackson performs
Music

50 Cent on Why Eminem Nixed a Potential Joint Tour With Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

50 Cent spilled major tea during an interview with Big Boy.

Xavier Hamilton2495 days ago
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at STARZ Madison Square Garden
Pop Culture

50 Cent Takes Trolling to New Heights by Dedicating Series of IG Posts to Roasting Lala Kent and Randall Emmett

50 showed the mainstream media how he became a hip-hop legend.

Xavier Hamilton2496 days ago
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50 Cent's Biggest Beefs of 2019
Music

50 Cent’s Biggest Beefs of 2019: Who and Why

50 Cent is constantly beefing. From Ja Rule to Teairra Mari, here are his biggest feuds of 2019 (and why they're happening).

Jessica Mckinney2522 days ago
Music

That Tupac Biopic Is Finally Happening

Randall Emmett opens up about the long-awaited film.

Luis Paez-Pumar4203 days ago

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