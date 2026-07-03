Latest Stories
50 Cent Revisits Randall Emmett Feud With Photo of Himself and Producer's Ex-Fiancée Lala Kent
Lala Kent was seen hanging out with 50 Cent, who took to his Instagram to issue a warning to 'Power' producer and former foe Randall Emmett.
50 Cent Reacts to Randall Emmett's Sexual Misconduct Scandal
Randall Emmett, an executive producer for 50's hit series 'Power,' was recently accused of offering acting roles in exchange for sexual favors.
50 Cent Responds to Lala Kent Mentioning His Past Issues With Randall Emmett: 'Leave It Alone'
Randall Emmett's fiancée Lala Kent spoke on their feud with 50 Cent during a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion special.
50 Cent on Why Eminem Nixed a Potential Joint Tour With Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg
50 Cent spilled major tea during an interview with Big Boy.
50 Cent Takes Trolling to New Heights by Dedicating Series of IG Posts to Roasting Lala Kent and Randall Emmett
50 showed the mainstream media how he became a hip-hop legend.
50 Cent’s Biggest Beefs of 2019: Who and Why
50 Cent is constantly beefing. From Ja Rule to Teairra Mari, here are his biggest feuds of 2019 (and why they're happening).
That Tupac Biopic Is Finally Happening
Randall Emmett opens up about the long-awaited film.