Pride 2024

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Latest Stories

Julia Fox poses on the red carpet wearing a white outfit with a ruffled collar
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Seemingly Comes Out on TikTok: ‘That Was Me, I Was That Lesbian’

The model, actress, and pop singer previously said she wanted to explore her "gay bone" in 2022.

Alex Ocho744 days ago
Jojo Siwa on stage holding a sign that reads "YOU'RE OUR GUILTY PLEASURE," while performing alongside another dancer in a red outfit
Music

Jojo Siwa Flips Off Heckler Who Booed Her During NYC Pride Show: ‘Respectfully, F*ck You’

The 21-year-old self-proclaimed "gay pop" singer stopped mid-performance to address a hater in the crowd.

Alex Ocho752 days ago
Music

NLE Choppa Slams Homophobic Fan After Thanking LGBTQ Community: ‘I’m Secure, I Know Who I Am’

The Memphis rapper previously thanked the LGBTQ community for their support of "Slut Me Out 2."

tara mahadevan769 days ago
Adele performs on stage, singing into a microphone while seated at a white piano. Backup musician stands nearby
Music

Adele Blasts Fan Who Shouted ‘Pride Sucks’ at Las Vegas Show: ‘Don’t Be So F*cking Ridiculous’

The British singer reaffirmed her support for the LGBTQ+ community during her Las Vegas residency and revealed her Pride-esque nickname.

Alex Ocho781 days ago
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