Presley Gerber

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Cameron Rorrison and Presley Gerber
Pop Culture

Presley Gerber’s Former Girlfriend Posts Emotional Tribute to Late Model After His Untimely Death

Rorrison, who dated the model from 2018 to 2020, joins Lexi Wood and Charlotte D'Alessio in paying tribute to Gerber, who died at 27.

Trey Alston7 hours ago

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