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Mix Up Look Sharp: The Best Mixes Of The Week

Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.

James Keith3861 days ago
JME
Music

FOUND Announce Line-Up For Ceremony Festival 2015 f/ Mike Skinner, Skepta, JME & More

Mike Skinner, Todd Edwards, Josh Butler, MK, Plastician and more have also been confirmed.

James Keith3984 days ago
Music

Mix Up Look Sharp: The Best Mixes Of The Week

Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.

James Keith4071 days ago
Music

Mix Up Look Sharp: The Best Mixes Of The Week

Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.

James Keith4106 days ago
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Music

Listen To 'Dino War', The New EP From GANZ

GANZ follows his 2013 EP 'Purple Cwtch' with three tracks of madness.

James Keith4117 days ago
owly
Music

Owly's Hidden Grime Files

Nostalgic Kodak moments featuring Skepta, JME, Logan Sama, and more.

Laura Brosnan4170 days ago
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Music

Shiftee Can't Stop Scratching Over Bass Music

...and I don't want him to. DJs like Shiftee combine two of my favorite things—turntablism and bass music—and practically DJ what I'd been wanting

khrisd4348 days ago
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Music

Plastician's "Plasticman Remastered" Album Will Be Released on July 14

Back in March, Plastician announced that he'd be remastering unedited Plasticman material for a dope album. Today, he went ahead and set up pre-orders

khrisd4449 days ago
plastician itm
Music

Plastician Set to Release an Album of Remastered Plasticman Material

For those in the know, you're aware of Plastician previously being known as "Plasticman." Yes, "Plastikman" is an AKA of Richie Hawtin's, but now you

khrisd4513 days ago
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Music

DAD Label Profile: Terrorhythm Recordings

Now that the holidays are over and the new year is officially off and running, it's time to pick this feature series back up because there's a ton of

brenttactic4596 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.

khrisd4699 days ago
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Music

Wiley, Preditah, Plastician, and Other Grime Producers Engage in "War"

If you're not up on grime, then "boy better know" like JME's crew. Today, the UK's finest grime producers are engaging in war, which was sparked by JM

khrisd4710 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.

khrisd4741 days ago

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