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FOUND Announce Line-Up For Ceremony Festival 2015 f/ Mike Skinner, Skepta, JME & More
Mike Skinner, Todd Edwards, Josh Butler, MK, Plastician and more have also been confirmed.
Plastician Just Premiered "Back Then" With Skepta on Rinse FM
STOP EVERYTHING.
Listen To 'Dino War', The New EP From GANZ
GANZ follows his 2013 EP 'Purple Cwtch' with three tracks of madness.
Owly's Hidden Grime Files
Nostalgic Kodak moments featuring Skepta, JME, Logan Sama, and more.
Shiftee Can't Stop Scratching Over Bass Music
...and I don't want him to. DJs like Shiftee combine two of my favorite things—turntablism and bass music—and practically DJ what I'd been wanting
Plastician's "Plasticman Remastered" Album Will Be Released on July 14
Back in March, Plastician announced that he'd be remastering unedited Plasticman material for a dope album. Today, he went ahead and set up pre-orders
Plastician Set to Release an Album of Remastered Plasticman Material
For those in the know, you're aware of Plastician previously being known as "Plasticman." Yes, "Plastikman" is an AKA of Richie Hawtin's, but now you
DAD Label Profile: Terrorhythm Recordings
Now that the holidays are over and the new year is officially off and running, it's time to pick this feature series back up because there's a ton of
The Best Mixes of the Week
This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.
Wiley, Preditah, Plastician, and Other Grime Producers Engage in "War"
If you're not up on grime, then "boy better know" like JME's crew. Today, the UK's finest grime producers are engaging in war, which was sparked by JM
The Best Mixes of the Week
This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.