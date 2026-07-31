ØWAY

ØWAY is more than a rap group—it's a movement. Born in 2024 from the merger of director Xavier Anthony's 4ET collective and rapper Tezzus' Phønk Dølla Wørldwide crew, ØWAY has quickly become one of Atlanta's most talked-about underground rap collectives. Founded by Tezzus and diamond*, the group takes its name from the Nordic "Ø" character, a symbol Tezzus says represents their stand against oppression. The collective's breakout moment came when Young Thug brought Tezzus and diamond* onstage at ComplexCon 2025 to perform their cult hit "bada bing, bada bØØm," welcoming ØWAY into the YSL fold. Since then, Thug has featured the crew at a surprise NYC show and tapped them for his New Generation Tour.

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