Nike Shox BB4

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Nike China Hoop Dreams Air Force 1 High Release Date
Sneakers

Nike China Hoop Dreams Pack Inspired by Early 2000s Basketball Culture

A throwback to the days of wall-to-wall basketball posters and locker door customization, Nike introduces the China Hoop Dreams Pack.

Brandon Richard2536 days ago
Nike LeBron 15 'Shox BB4'
Sneakers

LeBron James Channels Vince Carter for Game 1 of the Playoffs

LeBron James debuts a Nike LeBron 15 inspired by Vince Carter's Shox BB4 for his first game of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Mike DeStefano3015 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Shox BB4 - Black/Volt

At the height of Nike's Shox era, they dropped the Shox BB4, a highly touted performance model famously worn by Vince Carter when he cleared 7'2" Frederic Weis in the 2000 Olympics.

Brandon Richard5137 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Shox BB4 - USAB Pack

With the Summer Olympics back for 2012, Nike Sportswear is taking time to celebrate some of the most memorable moments in USAB footwear history.

Sole Collector5159 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Shox BB4 - Dream Team Collection

Almost 12 years later, Nike Sportswear is celebrating the 2000 men's olympic basketball team's gold medal run with a limited release of the classic Shox BB4.

Sole Collector5260 days ago
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