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How to Buy the 'Halo' Nike Kobe 9
One of two versions is dropping for Kobe Bryant's birthday this week.
Up Close With Kobe Bryant's Wolf Grey/Tour Yellow Nike Kobe 9 Elite PE
A detailed look at a PE recently worn by Kobe himself.
An Official Look at the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Sequoia"
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite dons a sequoia-colored Flyknit for this upcoming pair.
Release Date: Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Strategy'
About a month after the pop music-inspired low hit retail, the high-top Nike Kobe 9 Elite surfaces in a red-based colorway.
Nike is Calling This Kobe 9 Elite "Restored"
Nike Basketball renames this pair to the Kobe 9 Elite "Restored".
Release Date: Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Victory'
Though he won't be racking up a lot of them this season, Kobe Bryant celebrates yesteryear's victories with a new colorway of the high-top Nike Kobe 9 Elite.
Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Brave Blue' Pays Tribute to Jerry Buss
A true showman, Buss was also known as a high-stakes poker player over the years.
Release Date: Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Brave Blue'
Before the newly unveiled 'Victory' colorway drops at the end of the month, Nike is releasing the high-top Kobe 9 Elite in 'Brave Blue.'