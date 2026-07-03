Nike Kobe 9 Elite

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Nike Kobe 9 Low 'Halo'
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How to Buy the 'Halo' Nike Kobe 9

One of two versions is dropping for Kobe Bryant's birthday this week.

Victor Deng695 days ago
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Up Close With Kobe Bryant's Wolf Grey/Tour Yellow Nike Kobe 9 Elite PE

A detailed look at a PE recently worn by Kobe himself.

Brandon Richard4220 days ago
Sneakers

An Official Look at the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Sequoia"

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite dons a sequoia-colored Flyknit for this upcoming pair.

Brendan Dunne4257 days ago
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Release Date: Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Strategy'

About a month after the pop music-inspired low hit retail, the high-top Nike Kobe 9 Elite surfaces in a red-based colorway.

Brandon Richard4278 days ago
Sneakers

Nike is Calling This Kobe 9 Elite "Restored"

Nike Basketball renames this pair to the Kobe 9 Elite "Restored".

Brendan Dunne4287 days ago
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Release Date: Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Victory'

Though he won't be racking up a lot of them this season, Kobe Bryant celebrates yesteryear's victories with a new colorway of the high-top Nike Kobe 9 Elite.

Brandon Richard4292 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Brave Blue' Pays Tribute to Jerry Buss

A true showman, Buss was also known as a high-stakes poker player over the years.

Brandon Richard4296 days ago
Sneakers

Release Date: Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Brave Blue'

Before the newly unveiled 'Victory' colorway drops at the end of the month, Nike is releasing the high-top Kobe 9 Elite in 'Brave Blue.'

Brandon Richard4299 days ago

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