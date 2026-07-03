Nike Air Humara

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Nike Air Humara 'Midnight Navy and Obsidian' FJ7098 300 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Brings Back This OG Humara Colorway

The OG-styled 'Midnight Navy and Obsidian' colorway of the Nike Air Humara is returning in February 2023. Click here for the release details.

Victor Deng1247 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup December 6
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Varsity Red' Air Jordan 11 to the 'Love You Forever' NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1319 days ago
Air Jordan 11 'Varsity Red' CT8012 116 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Varsity Red' Air Jordan 11 to the 'Love You Forever' NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1319 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup September 6 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 3 retro to the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid collab, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1410 days ago
Air Jordan 3 III Fire Red Release Date DN3707-160 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 3 retro to the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid collab, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1410 days ago
Advertisement
Supreme Nike
Sneakers

Has the Supreme x Nike Hype Died Down?

Supreme and Nike are set to release an Air Max Tailwind IV, but is there still major hype around everything Supreme x Nike?

Matt Welty2690 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Sail' AQ4211 101 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

This week's best sneaker releases include shoes from Nike, Travis Scott Air Force 1s, Steph Curry Under Armour sneakers, Adidas basketball shoes, Air Jordans, and more.

Mike DeStefano2901 days ago
Nike Air Zoom Generation SVSM Release Date AO2367 100 Main
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2978 days ago
Air Jordan 1 x Off White AQ0818 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano3061 days ago
Nike Air Humara 'Dark Russet' AO3297 200 (Pair)
Sneakers

Two More Colorways of the Nike Air Humara

Official release information for the 'Dark Russet' and 'Concord' Nike Air Humara.

Mike DeStefano3068 days ago
Advertisement
Rocafella x Nike Air Force 1 Low Poster
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano3151 days ago
Nike Air Humara 'Olive' AJ1102 200 (Pair)
Sneakers

No Supreme on These Nike Air Humaras

The Nike Air Humara is returning with two general release colorways dropping this December.

Mike DeStefano3157 days ago
Supreme Nike Humara Pink
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's sneakers releases for the weekend of Oct. 28, 2017.

Mike DeStefano3186 days ago
Supreme Nike Humara Pink
Sneakers

Supreme x Nike Air Humaras Release on Oct. 26

Supreme x Nike Air Humaras release on Oct. 26.

Brendan Dunne3189 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App