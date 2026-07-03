Nick Collison

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Russell Westbrook looks into crowd during game.
Sports

Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony Preview Their Amazing Halloween Costumes

Russell Westbrook teams up with Thunder teammate Nick Collison while Carmelo Anthony rides solo for their respective Halloween costumes.

Jose Martinez3196 days ago

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