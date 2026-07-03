He's always been known for his ability to play well with others, but 'No Favours' is definitive proof that he's also one of grime's greatest auteurs.James Keith
Featured
"I’m trying to get better with Balrog. Once you can beat them up with Balrog, you can beat them with anyone."Wil Jones
Pop Culture
Interview: We Spoke to the Guy Behind Those Amazing Paintings of Stormzy, Skepta and D Double E
Which grime legend is he going to paint next?Wil Jones
The Newham General talks clashing (or the lack of), Monkstar, and how N.A.S.T.Y Crew helped him realise his powers.Tobi Oke