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A person with curly hair poses in a fuzzy sweater and jeans, seated against a stack of cinder blocks in a black and white photo.
Music

Becca Hatch Blossoms on Black Flower

After moving to Melbourne and stepping back from the industry grind, singer-songwriter Becca Hatch found a renewed sense of confidence, and the sound that would shape her next chapter.

Rachael Evans26 days ago
A man with curly hair and a beard wearing a striped shirt and tie, looking to the side against a plain background.
Music

Boy Soda Leans Into Vulnerability on Debut Album 'Soulstar'

BOY SODA’s debut album has been a long time coming, with fans waiting since 2019. That wait ends on October 3 with 'SOULSTAR'—one of the most highly anticipated local albums of 2025.

Rachael Evans289 days ago
A DJ is mixing music on turntables in a warmly lit room. The equipment includes a turntable with "SYSTEM SOUND" on the slipmat.
Life

Here’s What Went Down at the BWS Nice Drops Event in Sydney

If you missed it, we got you with the recap. Plus, details on how to win the System Sound Speaker below!

Complex Australia529 days ago
Manu Crooks.
Music

Get Familiar: New Australian Music You May Have Missed In July 2017 Pt. 2

Complex AU presents some of the best Australian tracks from the second half of July 2017.

Dan Pardalis3280 days ago
Kudzai.
Music

Get Familiar: New Australian Music You May Have Missed In July 2017 Pt. 1

Complex AU presents some of the best Australian tracks from the first half of July 2017.

Dan Pardalis3295 days ago
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