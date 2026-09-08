Matt Slocum Portrait

Matt Slocum

Joined March 2023 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

Three individuals dressed in hooded sweatshirts, standing side by side. The person in the center is wearing a hooded black cloak covering their face

ONEFOUR's Unfinished Legacy

After a tumultuous journey, ONEFOUR are looking forward, and they’re adamant that their musical journey is far from over.

Matt Slocum844 days ago
Three people posing in streetwear and sneakers by an open vehicle trunk

Judah Tribe Collaborates With JD Sports to Celebrate the Release of the Air Max DN

Over the weekend, scores of loyal Judah Tribe fans gathered at a rooftop in Melbourne's CBD for the chance to get their hands on an exclusive t-shirt, and a free pair of the brand new Air Max DNs.

Matt Slocum905 days ago

Hometown Hero JessB on Her Come Up, Collaboration, and Women in Hip Hop

A steady grind over the last few years has seen the New Zealand rapper emerge as one of the country's biggest music acts.

Matt Slocum1036 days ago

ASHWARYA is Pushing the Boundaries of Pop

The independent pop artist chats her sophomore EP, latest JD Sports campaign, and the importance of creative communities.

Matt Slocum1127 days ago
A person with glasses and a patterned vest stands in a trendy store, surrounded by plants and merchandise.

DOCG Is Taking Over Renew Labs This Weekend to Celebrate the 'CARTOONS' Collection

This weekend Melbourne-based artist DOCG will be hosting a pop-up at Converse's Renew Labs, giving fans the opportunity to apply designs from his '<i>CARTOONS'</i> collection onto their Chucks.

Matt Slocum1183 days ago
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DAY1 on Success, UK Collabs, and the Meaning of His Name

Speaking to Complex AU, DAY1 takes a breather and reflects on life, collaborating with international artists, and adjusting to his newfound eminence.

Matt Slocum1186 days ago

MUNGMUNG's Debut Album 'BOUJEE BBY' Has Arrived

The 15-track project seamlessly blends warm R&amp;B with energetic hip-hop, and features other artists of the moment among the likes of BOY SODA and 1300.

Matt Slocum1190 days ago
Alex Sablone for Converse in the AS-1 Pro.

Converse Delve Into the Worlds of Basketball and Skating With Release of Two New Silhouettes

Converse have dropped the brand new AS-1 Pro co-created by Alexis Sablone, and revisited the iconic Weapon as part of a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Matt Slocum1227 days ago
Tanaka Bibi for the North Face

How 'Always Exploring' Led Tanaka Bibi to a North Face Collab

Tanaka Bibi is a part of Australia's burgeoning class of streetwear designers. He takes us behind the scenes of his latest collab with The North Face.

Matt Slocum1240 days ago
The Terrace collection for JD Sports

JD Sports Embrace Terrace Culture Down Under With New Short Film Featuring Riddim and Let Em Shoot

Adidas' terrace silhouettes have taken the world by storm, but how did they get here? Enter the world of terrace culture, fashion, and football hooliganism.

Matt Slocum1267 days ago
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