Ben Madden
Joined April 2023 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Tommy Gunn and 99HURTS on the Power of Brotherhood
Fresh off their JD Sports x ASICS campaign, the sibling duo sat down with Complex AU to reflect on their musical journey, biggest strengths, and what's in store for 2025.
Ben Madden674 days ago
The Kid LAROI's Ready For (Another) Homecoming
The boy from Waterloo is returning home for the Australian leg of his THE FIRST TIME tour, and he's more ready than ever.
Ben Madden675 days ago
Jordan Rulach Is Trusting the Process
Meet the 12-year-old Australian baller making waves locally and internationally.
Ben Madden694 days ago
9 of Our Favourite Sporting References in Australian Hip-Hop
Sport and music are inextricably linked, and for good reason. We're bringing you our favourite sporting references in Australian hip-hop songs.
Ben Madden1243 days ago