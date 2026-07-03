Latest Stories
Dave Chappelle Helps Raise More Than $100,000 for Comedians Affected by COVID-19
Chappelle was a surprise guest during a Comedy Store benefit.
Neal Brennan Talks End of 'Chappelle's Show' and Past Issues With Dave Chappelle
"If you assume Chappelle's Show ended on some racist shit then who else are you going to hold responsible?"
Neal Brennan Says 'R. Kelly Wanted to Fight Dave' After Famous Skit
Didn't R. Kelly say he never saw the skit?
Neal Brennan Gets Real
The co-creator of 'Chappelle's Show' returns with a new, painfully honest stage show.
Hollywood Needs to Get Out of Its Comfort Zone
Neal Brennan talks about the stark inequality of Hollywood.
'Chappelle's Show' Co-Creator Details the Creation of That Iconic Clayton Bigsby Sketch
"That was back in the days before things went viral," co-creator Neal Brennan says.
John Legend Will Produce Off-Broadway Comedy With Chapelle Show Co-Creator Neal Brennan
The play's called "3 Mics."
Neal Brennan Talks the Criticisms of "The Approval Matrix" and How White People View Black People Making Crazy Comments
Who is Neal Brennan? Get to know the host of "The Approval Matrix" and co-creator/co-writer of "Chappelle's Show."