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Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Helps Raise More Than $100,000 for Comedians Affected by COVID-19

Chappelle was a surprise guest during a Comedy Store benefit.

Trace William Cowen2272 days ago
Comedian/actor Neal Brennan performs onstage at The Fonda Theatre
Pop Culture

Neal Brennan Talks End of 'Chappelle's Show' and Past Issues With Dave Chappelle

"If you assume Chappelle's Show ended on some racist shit then who else are you going to hold responsible?"

Xavier Hamilton2455 days ago
Neal Brennan speaks onstage at The Art of Elysium presents John Legend's HEAVEN.
Pop Culture

Neal Brennan Says 'R. Kelly Wanted to Fight Dave' After Famous Skit

Didn't R. Kelly say he never saw the skit?

BJosephs2740 days ago
Pop Culture

Neal Brennan Gets Real

The co-creator of 'Chappelle's Show' returns with a new, painfully honest stage show.

Justin Charity3784 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hollywood Needs to Get Out of Its Comfort Zone

Neal Brennan talks about the stark inequality of Hollywood.

Neal Brennan3797 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Chappelle's Show' Co-Creator Details the Creation of That Iconic Clayton Bigsby Sketch

"That was back in the days before things went viral," co-creator Neal Brennan says.

Trace William Cowen3816 days ago
Pop Culture

Neal Brennan Talks the Criticisms of "The Approval Matrix" and How White People View Black People Making Crazy Comments

Who is Neal Brennan? Get to know the host of "The Approval Matrix" and co-creator/co-writer of "Chappelle's Show."

Justin Monroe4321 days ago

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