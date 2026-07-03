Fellow Knicks superfans Spike Lee and Ben Stiller were also on hand.Trace William Cowen
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Knicks Championship Parade: What Went Down During Celebration of Team's First Title in 53 Years
In a perfect world, there would be a Knicks parade in every city.Trace William Cowen
From MJ's Air Jordans to Kobe and LeBron's Nike sneakers, these are the best basketball sneakers to hit the hardwood at the NBA Finals from 1991 to now.Matt Welty
From Supreme x MM6 to Swatch x AP, these are the best collaborations of the year, so far.Mike DeStefano