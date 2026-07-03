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Sports

NBA, NBPA Agree to List of Social Justice Messages That Can Appear on Jerseys

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to a list of messages that can be printed on players' jerseys for the first four days of the restart, in lieu of their last names.

tara mahadevan2204 days ago
Adam Silver, LeBron James, Michele Roberts
Sports

NBA Sends Teams an Anti-Tampering Reminder After LeBron’s Comments

Coincidences happen, but this ain't a coincidence. NBA GMs are terrified of the Lakers getting Anthony Davis.

countcenci2757 days ago

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