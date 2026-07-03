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Grant Hill Discusses Battling MJ & Potential Career Regrets
Sports

Grant Hill Discusses Battling MJ & Potential Career Regrets

NBA Hall-of-Famer Grant Hill sat down with Pierce Simpson of Complex to discuss potential regrets during his playing career, battling Michael Jordan and what’s been some of his favorite moments from the NBA Bubble.

Complex2145 days ago

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