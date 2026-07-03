NBA Draft Lottery

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NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Sports

NBA, NBPA Expected to Eliminate 'One-and-Done' Rule in Next CBA

The NBA and NBPA are considering lowering the draft eligibility age from 19 to 18, which would eliminate the long-standing one-and-done rule.

Brad Callas1397 days ago
NBA Draft Prospect, Zion Williamson
Sports

Pelicans Ticket Sales Were Twice as Much for Zion Compared to Anthony Davis Following Lottery Draft

This is double the spike created in 2012 when New Orleans used the No. 1 pick to draft their elite big man Anthony Davis.

Xavier Hamilton2620 days ago

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