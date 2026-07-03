With March Madness over & the NBA playoffs underway, here's our first 2022 NBA Mock Draft. See where Jabari Smith, Chet Holgrem, & Paolo Banchero might land.Danny Cunningham
Featured
Knicks fans were crushed when New Orleans won the NBA Draft Lottery and the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. But there's no reason to think New York took an L.Adam Caparell
While the NBA made a rule change, as long as there is a draft and the order of it is determined in part by reverse-order seeding, there will be tanking.Max Rappaport
For as many awesome selections as we saw in Thursday's NBA Draft plenty of teams made head-scratching decisions or opted to keep trading back.Luke Read