Luke Read
Joined June 2021 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Winners & Losers: 2021 NBA Draft
For as many awesome selections as we saw in Thursday's NBA Draft plenty of teams made head-scratching decisions or opted to keep trading back.
Luke Read1875 days ago
2021 NBA Mock Draft (V3)
The 2021 NBA Draft is finally here and we have full predictions for the entire first round in our latest mock draft. Find out where all the top guys will land.
Luke Read1877 days ago
2021 NBA Mock Draft (V2)
While we still have Cade Cunningham projected to go to the Pistons in our new mock draft, but what's changed in the top 10? And who sneaks into the first-round?
Luke Read1893 days ago
2021 NBA Mock Draft (V1)
After the NBA Draft Lottery settled the order for this July's draft, it's time to start predicting who goes where. Here's our first mock draft of the season.
Luke Read1908 days ago