A sound debuted in 1995 has become a staple in dozens of hip-hop songs, some released as recently as last month.Kiana Fitzgerald
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As the UFC prepares for its Freedom 250 card at the White House, here are the 20 greatest bouts in the promotion's history.R.M. Schneiderman
A countdown of the 50 most brutal MMA knockouts ever.Gavin Evans
If athletes didn't have to talk to the media, let's face it, they wouldn't. But these are a few moments we're so glad they did. We know why you're here.Dria Roland