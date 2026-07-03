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Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Wanted in Connection With Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Girl Working at Dunkin' (UPDATED)
Atlanta rapper Dae Dae, known for his 2016 track “Wat U Mean,” is wanted by authorities after he allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old female Dunkin’ employee.
This Sound Is All Over Hip-Hop Today—And It Comes From an Unexpected Place
A sound debuted in 1995 has become a staple in dozens of hip-hop songs, some released as recently as last month.
Dae Dae Grabs Young Thug and Young M.A. for "Spend It" Remix
Dae Dae Grabs Young Thug and Young M.A. for "Spend It" Remix.
Dae Dae and London On Da Track Team up on 'The Defanition' Mixtape
Atlanta gets a big release with Dae Dae and London On Da Track's collaborative tape, 'The Defanition.'
This Viral Video Is About to Make Dae Dae's "What U Mean" the Next Big Song From Atlanta
Dae Dae's "What You Mean" is going viral with the help of what appears to be an Uber driver hilariously dancing to it.