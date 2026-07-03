Dae Dae

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Dae Dae
Music

Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Wanted in Connection With Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Girl Working at Dunkin' (UPDATED)

Atlanta rapper Dae Dae, known for his 2016 track “Wat U Mean,” is wanted by authorities after he allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old female Dunkin’ employee.

Joe Price1871 days ago
zaytoven
Music

This Sound Is All Over Hip-Hop Today—And It Comes From an Unexpected Place

A sound debuted in 1995 has become a staple in dozens of hip-hop songs, some released as recently as last month.

Kiana Fitzgerald2903 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dae Dae Grabs Young Thug and Young M.A. for "Spend It" Remix

Dae Dae Grabs Young Thug and Young M.A. for "Spend It" Remix.

Zach Frydenlund3510 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dae Dae and London On Da Track Team up on 'The Defanition' Mixtape

Atlanta gets a big release with Dae Dae and London On Da Track's collaborative tape, 'The Defanition.'

jessielmorris3544 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

This Viral Video Is About to Make Dae Dae's "What U Mean" the Next Big Song From Atlanta

Dae Dae's "What You Mean" is going viral with the help of what appears to be an Uber driver hilariously dancing to it.

Zach Frydenlund3714 days ago
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