Music Controversy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Nicci Gilbert Joins the 'Spend Dat' Controversy Fray on 'Diary of a Diva'
Music

Nicci Gilbert Says Yung Miami's 'Spend Dat' Lyrics Are 'Witchcraft'

The Brownstone icon calls out the viral hit, claiming the lyrics are ‘witchcraft’ and warning about its influence on kids.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App