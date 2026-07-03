From KAT's Jeff Hamilton jacket to Josh Hart's diamond chain, this is how the Knicks celebrated their NBA title in style.Mike DeStefano
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From Pablo Escobar's hat to a 9-foot Sade sculpture, Drake has made some wild purchases throughout his career.Mike DeStefano
From Ben Baller to Alex Moss, six legendary jewelers tell the stories behind some of Drake’s most memorable ice.Mike DeStefano
From diamond chains to rare watches, these are the 10 best pieces of jewelry that caught our eye in July 2025.Mike DeStefano