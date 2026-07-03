Mohamud Mohammed Hassan

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Death Of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan Sparks Protest In Wales After Alleged Assault In Police Custody (UPDATE)

South Wales Police are investigating the unexplained death of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan in Cardiff just hours after he was released from custody.

Jacob Davey2011 days ago

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