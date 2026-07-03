This year sees the inaugural edition of size?sessions Festival, a new all-day event—set to take place at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on August 20—which aJames Keith
Featured
Pop Culture
Idris Elba, Regina King, and More Star in New 'The Harder They Fall' Trailer f/ Tease of Jay-Z and Kid Cudi Song
Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and more star in the upcoming Western from Netflix. The latest glimpse features a Jay and Cudi tease.Trace William Cowen
From UK drill to trap to boom-bap rap, we really have been spoilt for choice this year. Get to know the British rhymers that we predict will blow in 2021.Joseph JP Patterson
Did your favourite make the cut?Joseph JP Patterson