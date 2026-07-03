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Latest Stories
Sports
Spittin' Chicklets Podcast Slams Quiet Maple Leafs Crowds: "What Is Going On, Dude?"
Paul Bissonnette proposed a one-game solution to swap the lower and upper bowls to "see how it plays out."
Louis Pavlakos1003 days ago
Sports
Leafs Star Mitch Marner Carjacked at Gunpoint in Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner reportedly had his black Range Rover stolen outside outside a movie theatre in Toronto on Monday night.
Alex Nino Gheciu1523 days ago
Sports
The 15 Highest-Paid NHL Players This Season, Ranked
Here are the richest players in the NHL, ranked by their 2021-2022 salaries. As arenas slowly start to refill with fans, star players continue to make bank.
Laura Grande1739 days ago