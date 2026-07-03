Mike Flanagan

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haunting of bly manor
Pop Culture

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Trailer Previews Netflix's 'Hill House' Sequel

With Halloween just around the corner, the hotly anticipated follow-up to Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' just got a terrifying first trailer..

Joe Price2124 days ago
shining
Pop Culture

Watch the Final Trailer for 'Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep'

'Doctor Sleep' lands in theaters Nov. 8.

tara mahadevan2505 days ago
ewan
Pop Culture

'The Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep' Drops a Harrowing Trailer

The presumed greatness stars Ewan McGregor and is notably helmed by Mike Flanagan, i.e. the 'Haunting of Hill House' guy.

Trace William Cowen2592 days ago
Haunting of Hill House ghost round up
Pop Culture

'Haunting of Hill House' Supercut Exposes Every Hidden Ghost

Mike Flanagan packed his new Netflix series with hidden horrors of the past.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2816 days ago
the shining
Pop Culture

Here's a Director Who Could Save That 'Shining' Sequel

Mike Flanagan, the director and writer of 'Gerald's Game', wants to direct an adaptation of Stephen King's 'Shining' sequel 'Doctor Sleep'.

Joe Price3124 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF Review: The Smart, Inventive "Oculus" Is the Best Horror Film of the Festival

This year's best Midnight Madness horror movie is upon us.

MattBarone4694 days ago

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