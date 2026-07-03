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'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Trailer Previews Netflix's 'Hill House' Sequel
With Halloween just around the corner, the hotly anticipated follow-up to Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' just got a terrifying first trailer..
Watch the Final Trailer for 'Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep'
'Doctor Sleep' lands in theaters Nov. 8.
'The Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep' Drops a Harrowing Trailer
The presumed greatness stars Ewan McGregor and is notably helmed by Mike Flanagan, i.e. the 'Haunting of Hill House' guy.
'Haunting of Hill House' Supercut Exposes Every Hidden Ghost
Mike Flanagan packed his new Netflix series with hidden horrors of the past.
Here's a Director Who Could Save That 'Shining' Sequel
Mike Flanagan, the director and writer of 'Gerald's Game', wants to direct an adaptation of Stephen King's 'Shining' sequel 'Doctor Sleep'.
TIFF Review: The Smart, Inventive "Oculus" Is the Best Horror Film of the Festival
This year's best Midnight Madness horror movie is upon us.