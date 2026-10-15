Midterm Elections

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Donald Trump.
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Donald Trump Makes Racist Remark During Georgia Rally: 'Just Say Mohammad'

The U.S. president claims he's "never been wrong" when guessing the names of Middle Eastern men he doesn't know.

Trey Alston2 hours ago

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