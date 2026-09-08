Faiz Siddiqui Portrait

Faiz Siddiqui

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

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A Recent History of Corruption in Major American Cities

Shady unlimited.

Faiz Siddiqui4880 days ago
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15 Potential Illuminati Headquarters Around the World

We're risking our lives to transmit this message.

Faiz Siddiqui4900 days ago
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A Guide to Kanye References About the Violence in Chicago

A little too much fire.

Faiz Siddiqui4910 days ago
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The 15 Most Iconic City Grids in the World

A bird's eye view of the greatest cities in the world.

Faiz Siddiqui4923 days ago
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10 Reasons You Shouldn't Enroll in College Right Now

Is it even a question?

Faiz Siddiqui4933 days ago
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15 Foods You Should Never Eat Again After College

...Bon appetit?

Faiz Siddiqui4984 days ago
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The 25 Biggest College Campus Riots of All Time

Can we all just get along?

Faiz Siddiqui4991 days ago
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25 Overtly Racist Moments in Recent News History

Did we hear that right?

Faiz Siddiqui4996 days ago
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15 Heinous Mass Transit Attacks That Occurred in 2012

Maybe you should take a cab instead.

Faiz Siddiqui5002 days ago
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The 10 Types of People You Meet in College

We won't miss you when we graduate.

Faiz Siddiqui5061 days ago
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15 Reasons You Aren't Voting

Selfish indecision.

Faiz Siddiqui5064 days ago
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10 MLK Drives That Are Anything But "The Dream"

Is the street in your city safe?

Faiz Siddiqui5067 days ago
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10 Signs You're Underemployed

Underpaid and under wraps.

Faiz Siddiqui5084 days ago
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10 Ways the 2012 Presidential Election Will Affect College Students

Not saying "vote or die," just "think and vote."

Faiz Siddiqui5096 days ago
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