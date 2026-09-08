Faiz Siddiqui
Latest Stories
15 Potential Illuminati Headquarters Around the World
We're risking our lives to transmit this message.
A Guide to Kanye References About the Violence in Chicago
A little too much fire.
The 15 Most Iconic City Grids in the World
A bird's eye view of the greatest cities in the world.
10 Reasons You Shouldn't Enroll in College Right Now
Is it even a question?
The First Black Students Admitted to 15 Prestigious U.S. Universities, and Their Stories
Important tales.
15 Heinous Mass Transit Attacks That Occurred in 2012
Maybe you should take a cab instead.
The 10 Types of People You Meet in College
We won't miss you when we graduate.
10 MLK Drives That Are Anything But "The Dream"
Is the street in your city safe?
10 Ways the 2012 Presidential Election Will Affect College Students
Not saying "vote or die," just "think and vote."