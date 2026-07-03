Mellow Rackz

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wayne
Music

Lil Wayne Welcomes New Young Money Signee Mellow Rackz With Chaining Moment, Mack Maine Hands Her $100K

Lil Wayne welcomed his latest Young Money signee Mellow Rackz to the label by gifting her a YM chain, while Mack Maine gave her $100,000 in cash.

Jordan Rose1767 days ago
kodak engaged
Music

Kodak Black and Mellow Racks Get Each Other's Names Tattooed Following Engagement

After Kodak Black revealed his engagement to fellow rapper Mellow Racks, the pair got each other's government names tattooed on them to seal the deal.

tara mahadevan1972 days ago
Kodak Black
Music

Kodak Black Is Engaged to Mellow Rackz

Kodak Black was released from prison after Donald Trump granted him a pardon last month, and he’s seemingly already gotten engaged since becoming a free man.

Joe Price1974 days ago

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