Rom-Coms, Romance Novels, and a Baby Genius: Joe Swanberg and Melanie Lynskey Talk "Happy Christmas"
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Director Joe Swanberg and star Melanie Lynskey discuss the feel-good film, led by Anna Kendrick.Tara Aquino
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