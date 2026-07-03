Melanie Lynskey

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Melanie Lynskey is pictured at an event
Pop Culture

Melanie Lynskey Shuts Down Body-Shaming Remarks Over ‘The Last of Us’ Role

Melanie Lynskey, an indelible presence in anything she's a part of, pushed back against a model's attempt at body-shaming over her 'The Last of Us' role.

Trace William Cowen1255 days ago
Pedro Pascal is pictured in a still from a new HBO series
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Adaptation Starring Pedro Pascal

The new series, based on the acclaimed video game of the same name, will premiere its nine-episode first season on HBO and HBO Max next month.

Trace William Cowen1321 days ago
Melanie Lynskey attends Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt
Pop Culture

'Yellowjackets' Star Melanie Lynskey Calls Out Body-Shamers: 'B*tch You Don’t See Me on My Peloton!'

Melanie Lynskey has had a huge year thanks to the success of Showtime’s surprise hit 'Yellowjackets,' and her role in Netflix's smash 'Don’t Look Up.'

Brenton Blanchet1629 days ago

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