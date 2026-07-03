Complex linked with reporter Melanie Collins and ex-NFLer Torry Holt on the golf course to discuss her success in a male-dominated field and his HOF dreamsAdam Caparell
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Rom-Coms, Romance Novels, and a Baby Genius: Joe Swanberg and Melanie Lynskey Talk "Happy Christmas"
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