Megumi Igarashi

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Jon Stewart Addresses Japan's "Genital Double Standards" and the Arrest of the Vagina Boat Artist, Megumi Igarashi

"Japan, you arrested a woman for 3D-printing her vagina, but you gave d**** their own holiday."

andrewlasane4376 days ago

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