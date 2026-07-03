Another festival weekend, and you're stuck at home? Don't fret, androids, DAD has you covered. This week wasn't the biggest for mixes (for some odd reason), but there were some solid treks, from big name DJs digging deep into their crates to the future of dance music showcasing why they're next in line. Quality over quantity, androids.khrisd
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We introduced the world to Toronto's Maxum back in April, but we know you're still sleeping on this kid and we want to give you another chance to hopjakel
Maybe it was the Memorial Day Weekend, but we got inundated with a number of solid remixes over the three-day weekend. No complaints, as it looks like people were testing out some new flavors to help them get their party on. We've got everything from main room beasts to back room bangers, from big names to fresh upstarts. What we like to call a (re)mixed bag.khrisd
Straight killers, no fillers. This week's crop of remixes might be one of the best since DAD's inception. Don't believe us? Check on...khrisd