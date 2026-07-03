Latest Stories
'Friends' Creators Acknowledge Show's Diversity Issues: 'We Didn’t Intend to Have an All-White Cast'
In an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the co-creators of 'Friends' and executive producer Kevin Bright talked about the show’s lack of diversity.
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Confirm They Were 'Crushing Hard' During ‘Friends'
The long-teased 'Friends' reunion special is out now on HBO Max and sees the full main cast of the series looking back on their decade of comedy together.
HBO Max Unveils Trailer For 'Friends: The Reunion'
In the special, the six actors return to the comedy’s original soundstage at Warner Bros. Studio, Stage 24, for a reunion and celebration of the show.
'Friends' Reunion Is Reportedly in Development at HBO Max
Sources say all six original cast members are in talks for the 25th anniversary special.
'Friends' Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Big-Screen Debut
A handful of 'Friends' episodes will air in theaters 25 years after the show premiered on television.
Netflix Reportedly Paid $100 Million to Keep 'Friends' for One More Year
Fans of NBC's eternally popular sitcom 'Friends' freaked out when they noticed that the series would be leaving streaming giant Netflix.