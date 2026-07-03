Matt LeBlanc

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Friends Cast
Pop Culture

'Friends' Creators Acknowledge Show's Diversity Issues: 'We Didn’t Intend to Have an All-White Cast'

In an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the co-creators of 'Friends' and executive producer Kevin Bright talked about the show’s lack of diversity.

Brad Callas1874 days ago
jennifer aniston and david schwimmer
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Confirm They Were 'Crushing Hard' During ‘Friends'

The long-teased 'Friends' reunion special is out now on HBO Max and sees the full main cast of the series looking back on their decade of comedy together.

Trace William Cowen1877 days ago
friends-reunion
Pop Culture

HBO Max Unveils Trailer For 'Friends: The Reunion'

In the special, the six actors return to the comedy’s original soundstage at Warner Bros. Studio, Stage 24, for a reunion and celebration of the show.

Brenton Blanchet1885 days ago
'Friends' cast
Pop Culture

'Friends' Reunion Is Reportedly in Development at HBO Max

Sources say all six original cast members are in talks for the 25th anniversary special.

Joshua Espinoza2439 days ago
friends
Pop Culture

'Friends' Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Big-Screen Debut

A handful of 'Friends' episodes will air in theaters 25 years after the show premiered on television.

Hannah Lifshutz2531 days ago
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friends
Pop Culture

Netflix Reportedly Paid $100 Million to Keep 'Friends' for One More Year

Fans of NBC's eternally popular sitcom 'Friends' freaked out when they noticed that the series would be leaving streaming giant Netflix.

Joe Price2781 days ago

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