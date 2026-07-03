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Pop Culture
Matthew McConaughey Says He’s Against COVID Vaccine Mandates for Kids, Surgeon General Responds
Matthew McConaughey said that while he doesn't believe in vaccine-related conspiracy theories, he doesn't want his kids to get the shot just yet.Jordan Rose