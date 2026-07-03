Not to freak Marvin the Martian out, but Blake Griffin has pulled off a number of impressive dunks throughout his career. Check them out here.Sam Riches
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Marvin the Martian is set to face basketball superstar Blake Griffin in a dunk contest. Think you know who'll win? Check out our breakdown first.Complex
With the upcoming release of the Marvin the Martian Super.Fly 4s, it's time for a recap of the martian's successful career in the spotlight.Brenden Gallagher
From the brand owners to the photographers behind the scenes, these are the women leading the charge for the next generation of style.Mike DeStefano