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Sam Riches

Joined July 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Most Explosive Blake Griffin Dunks of All Time

Not to freak Marvin the Martian out, but Blake Griffin has pulled off a number of impressive dunks throughout his career. Check them out here.

Sam Riches4062 days ago
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The Most Fiercely Competitive NBA Playoff Games in the Last 10 Years

The playoffs are where stars are born and legends are solidified.

Sam Riches4158 days ago
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10 Times Kobe Bryant Treated the NBA All-Star Game Like the NBA Finals

Here are 10 moments where Kobe took it to the limit at All-Star Weekend.

Sam Riches4241 days ago

LeBron James’ Most Jaw-Dropping NBA All-Star Game Plays

LeBron James has had some incredible moments in the NBA All-Star Game. Here are the best of the best.

Sam Riches4242 days ago
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Top 5 Funniest Rap Videos

These five videos pushed aside the popular and formulaic images of the time to show a different side of the artists.

Sam Riches4299 days ago
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The Andrew Wiggins Playlist for Each City He Visits This Season

We've hand-picked a specific anthem for every city that Andrew Wiggins visits this season.

Sam Riches4308 days ago
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10 Venues All Music Fans Must Visit

Narrowing down the best music venues in the country wasn't easy. But we did it anyway for your viewing pleasure.

Sam Riches4330 days ago
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10 International Music Nonprofits Making a Difference

Through the efforts of the following organizations, individuals who otherwise wouldn't have access to music education are getting their chance to learn.

Sam Riches4376 days ago
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10 Songs That Sound Better on Your Car Stereo

10 Songs That Sound Better on Your Car Stereo

Sam Riches4483 days ago
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The Greatest Hip-Hop References in "The Boondocks" History

Here are the greatest hip-hop references in the history of The Boondocks.

Sam Riches4539 days ago
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Great Tech Moments in Music Video History

Get digital.

Sam Riches4592 days ago

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