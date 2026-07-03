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Google Hit With Negligence Lawsuit Over Death of Man Who Drove Off Fallen Bridge Following Google Maps
The family of Philip Paxson claims Google Maps was informed about the fallen bridge years before the 2022 fatal crash.
Twitter Reacts to NBA on TNT's Faulty Canadian Map
Someone at NBA on TNT must have missed geography class, because last night the show paid tribute to Canadian ballers that misplaced Toronto, Montreal, Kitchener
Researchers Say Supercontinent 'Amasia' Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears
Researchers at Curtin University and Peking University say the Earth's continents will collide within the next 200 million to 300 million years.
Why Some iOS Versions May Avoid Showing 69 Degrees in iPhone Weather App
While some early speculation saw assumptions that this was part of a censorship effort, the leading theory now has experts looking in another direction.
Yale Researchers Create Map Attempting to Show Where Unknown Species May Live
New research published on Monday by a team of scientists from Yale gives an idea of where undiscovered species may have the best chance of being found.
CNN's John King Kept Saying How Much 'Fun' 2020 Election Was and People Weren't Having It
King is known for his ability to point at a "magic wall" consisting of a map and colors and whatnot. While he may have been having fun, no one else was.
Google Drops a Game of Snake Into Its Maps App for April Fools
We love harmless April Fools pranks that take place entirely on your phone.
Almost Nobody's Using Snapchat's Big Brother-y Snap Maps Feature
Snapchat users aren't really using this feature on the app.
Kinky AF Map Reveals the Most Popular Sex Toy in Each State
Kink is alive and well, as evidenced by this amazing sex toys map.
Map Shows the Most Frequently Googled How-To Questions in Each State
Here are the how-to questions each state Googles most frequently.
Revealing Map Shows Every State's Favorite Reality TV Show
This map reveals which reality TV shows each U.S. state watches most.
Embarrassing Map Shows the Question Each State Googles the Most
A map that shows each state’s most-Googled question proves there are such things as dumb questions.
This Map Reveals What Each State Googled More Than Any Other in 2015
Mississippi was really concerned with booty this year.
These Maps Prove That Daylight Saving Time Is Still Making Everyone Miserable
As a great mind once inquired, how is this still a thing?
This Map Shows Mississippi Placing First in a Race No One Wants to Win: Biggest Weight Problem
America is an interesting place.
This Map Shows Just How Powerful El Chapo's Empire Really Is
DEA map proves just how far El Chapo's power extends beyond Mexico and into America.
The Most Popular Horror Films by City and State
Most popular film: "Alien."
This Map Shows That Black Market Cigarette Sales Are Booming All Across the Country Because People Hate Taxes
New York takes first place with a whopping 58 percent of total cigarette market attributed to underground purchases.