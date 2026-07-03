The Birmingham rap star bids farewell to drill (for now) in this exclusive interview.Joseph JP Patterson
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This year sees the inaugural edition of size?sessions Festival, a new all-day event—set to take place at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on August 20—which aJames Keith
Here at Complex, we wanted to acknowledge and honour the achievements of UK rappers this past year by compiling a list of the 10 best! To help us with this...Joseph JP Patterson
There hasn’t been a year in recent memory when compiling the best UK albums has been anything short of incredibly tough—and it’s only getting tougher.Joseph JP Patterson