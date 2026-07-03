Luis Suarez

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Sports

What It Was Like to Experience the First El Clásico Match Ever Held in America

Barcelona and Real Madrid played the first-ever El Clásico on American soil over the weekend.

Kyle Neubeck3274 days ago
Sports

Luis Suarez Gave a Young Fan His Training Top After Blasting Him in the Face with a Shot

Regularly chastised as one of football's biggest pantomime villains, Luis Suarez actually showed his saintly side at the weekend.

Corey Pellatt3784 days ago
Sports

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez Are Shortlisted for UEFA's Best Player in Europe Award

Watch out, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – Luis Suarez is catching up with you.

Corey Pellatt3993 days ago
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal against Liverpool Voted Best of Champions League Season

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Liverpool has been crowned the best goal of the Champions League season

Jack Stanley4020 days ago
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Sports

This Footage Shows Luis Suarez Definitely Didn't Try to Bite Martin Demichelis

End the witch hunt: Luis Suarez definitely didn't bite Martin Demichelis.

Corey Pellatt4160 days ago
Sports

Did Luis Suarez Just Try to Bite Somebody(Again)?

Did Luis Suarez try to bite Martin DeMichelis? You be the judge.

Gavin Evans4162 days ago
Sports

Take 10 Seconds Out of Your Day and Check Out This Luis Suarez Bicycle Kick Goal

Luis Suarez scores a beautiful goal against Levante by bicycle-kick.

Gavin Evans4171 days ago
Sports

Arsenal Are Reportedly Lining up a Bid to Bring Luis Suarez Back to the Premier League

Arsene Wenger is ready to make Luis Suarez his prime transfer target this summer.

Corey Pellatt4189 days ago
Sports

Luis Suarez Appeared to Kick Thiago Silva in the Groin during Barcelona Vs. PSG

It looks like Luis Suarez can't help but land himself in trouble.

Corey Pellatt4237 days ago
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Sports

Luis Suarez Has Been Seeing a Therapist to Cure His Biting Problem

It's time for Luis Suarez to write more headlines.

Corey Pellatt4285 days ago
Sports

Next Weekend's El Clasico Will Start 15 Minutes Late on UK Television

No live football can be broadcast on a Saturdays between 2.45pm and 5.15pm in a bid to protect attendances at 3pm matches.

Corey Pellatt4292 days ago
Sports

Modern Football Strikes Again: Barcelona Produce a Cinematic Trailer for the New Season

It's always said that Barcelona is the Hollywood of football, right?

Corey Pellatt4330 days ago
Sports

Luis Suarez Is Trolling Liverpool on Transfer Deadline Day

Steven Gerrard misses him already.

Corey Pellatt4338 days ago

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