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Sports

Adam Silver Says Montreal, Vancouver Among Cities NBA Is Considering For Expansion

Other teams in the running for an NBA team include Seattle and Las Vegas.

Louis Pavlakos977 days ago
Sports

NBA Launches 'NBA Represent' Website To Celebrate Canadian Players

The site also features various pieces of art and merch.

Louis Pavlakos982 days ago
Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says "The NBA Should Put A Team" In Montreal

Canadian teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort both had high praise for the Montreal crowd in last night's preseason game between the Thunder and Pistons.

Louis Pavlakos1009 days ago
Sports

The NBA Announces Preseason Games In Vancouver and Montreal

The Toronto Raptors will play against the Sacramento Kings in Vancouver while the Oklahoma City Thunder will square off against the Detroit Pistons in Montreal.

Louis Pavlakos1080 days ago

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